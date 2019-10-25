GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rain or shine, you can always count on the United States Postal Service to deliver your mail, but in the city of Duluth, that’s not always the case.
April Rose said someone tampered with her son’s birthday card, taking $25 in cash and she has reason to believe the postal office may be to blame.
“It was opened completely and when I got it it had this crease here which whether that was a person or mechanical; I don’t know,” Rose said. “Whoever is doing it needs to be caught and brought to justice.”
Here’s what people say is happening, they go out to the mailbox, reach inside and realize the mail has already been opened and what’s inside has been stolen.
“This has been going on for months. It just took enough people to start talking about it on Nextdoor to go hey wait, you too,” Rose said.
On Friday, a dozen victims with similar stories came forward to speak out about the issue outside the main post office on McClure Bridge Road.
Homeowners said they complained to the postal service, but no one has responded. So CBS46 went inside the post office to search for answers with camera rolling.
“I can’t make a comment about anything. That’s way above me,” A postal worker said.
There was no postmaster on site, so we contacted the Office of Inspector General and found out they have opened an investigation.
“It’s just disheartening and you feel like you can’t trust them; and once trust is gone, how do I get that back,” Rose said.
The Duluth Police Department told CBS46 they have received numerous complaints as well. They released the following statement.
"The Duluth Police Department is well aware of this issue. However, since the post office is located on federal property, the US Postal Inspector General is the sole investigative agency over these cases.
We’re confident in the US Postal Service Inspector General in their investigation, and hope they bring closure for these victims."
