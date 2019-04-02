DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) It’s almost impossible for DeKalb County homeowner Melissa Page to avoid getting into the weeds when talking about the blight next door.
“There’s a lot of debris here. You really have to watch your step so that you don’t get cut,” Page said.
It’s an issue which neighbors on Longleaf Drive in Decatur have had to deal with for a decade.
“I’m angry and sad and disappointed,” Page said.
At first, they complained about the abandoned home on the property which attracted crime.
Then DeKalb County hired a contractor last July to demolish it. Since that day very little has been done to maintain the lot.
“They said that they would level the ground, they would clean-up all the debris from it and they would lay down grass seed,” Page said.
When none of that happened, Page came out of pocket to clean-up the front half of the property.
“I’m spending my own money and I don’t have a lot of money. I’m unemployed and disabled due to health issues,” Page said.
It has become a stressful situation for Page who is already battling breast cancer. CBS46 questioned the county and found out they intend to send a crew out to maintain the lot on Longleaf Drive next week.
“CBS46 has been a God send. Getting the house torn down would not have happened without you all,” Page said.
A DeKalb County spokesperson said weather permitting they will maintain the property every four weeks during the growing season.
If you know of another property that needs to be maintained, you can contact Keep DeKalb Beautiful at 404-294-2010.
