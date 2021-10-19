GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several metro-mailboxes are sitting empty and local residents are furious.
On Castle Royal Court in Lawrenceville, homeowners raised a red flag when the postal service stopped delivering mail nearly two weeks ago.
Brandi Alshahin said it’s not the junk mail she’s worried about, it’s the delivery issues.
“Important documents come in that we’re waiting for and it shows they’re delivered, and nothing comes. We see the postal man come through and leave and never stops at any houses,” Alshahin said. “We’ve been in this neighborhood 3 ½ years and we’ve never had an issue like this.”
Neighbors began complaining several days ago. Still nothing has changed which is a concern for those who depend on medications in the mail, like Doug Correll’s wife who is ill.
“She depends on a lot of medications to come in through the mail system and so just like everybody else there is junk mail and there’s things that are real important,” Correll said.
According to a CBS News report, it’s a common problem for many Americans. The postal service said beginning this month you can expect disruptions in delivery due to the postmaster general’s plan to overhaul the service and slash costs.
“People like my neighbor had to take time off of work just to go down and get his mail Saturday. This should not be a deal,” Correll said.
Homeowners should now expect that mail from the postal service could take five days or more to reach their destinations, unless of course you use a different delivery service.
“The driver we actually stopped him, and he told us it was his first day, but it wasn’t. We’ve seen him come through the neighborhood before, so I don’t understand,” Alshahin said.
