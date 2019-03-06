ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Work has started on a new water pollution control plant in Rockdale County.
The facility will handle three million additional gallons of water capacity for the county and is expected to be finished between late 2019 and early 2020.
“It’s very noisy and I think it’s very, very disrespectful to the people who live here,” said Ophie Johnson.
Some homeowners who will live near the plant say they were never told it was coming.
“All the people, neighbors I’ve talked to – they didn’t know,” said Johnson.
Some are worried property values will drop. Others told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson they're concerned about the foundation of their homes.
Joyce Hay said her house has shaken several times because of the construction.
“Those trees are big so when something drops, it shook,” said Hay.
“They should have let the homeowners around the neighborhood know what was going on because you know, the noise is all day long,” said another resident named Wanda.
A county spokesperson said residents have received “ample, multiple and frequent notice.” He said plans for the plant initially started in 2016 and said there have been several press releases and public meetings about it.
The spokesperson sent CBS46 several documents, including a public notice about the plant in the local paper in 2017.
But some people who live next to the plant believe the county could have communicated better with them.
