CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A house fire in Cherokee County claimed the life of a family pet Wednesday morning.
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the house fire on Land Road around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found fire had burned half the home, with most of the flames in the back of the structure.
The homeowners, John and Terri Lyon, were able to escape the flames without injury. During the 911 call, John Lyon was coughing as he removed the couple’s three dogs from their home, according to dispatchers. Lyon also told 911 operators that the house was beginning to fall in.
One of the Lyon’s three dogs died from fire.
Both lanes of Land Road were closed while firefighters battled the flames. Unfortunately for the family, the home was a total loss according to Cherokee County fire investigator.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.
