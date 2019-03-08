Sandy Springs, GA (CBS46) Some Sandy Springs homeowners may have to give up their homes for new express lanes along Georgia 400.
GDOT is preparing to expand the highway from the North Springs MARTA station to McFarland Parkway.
The project involves tearing down 11 homes in one neighborhood and possibly more along other parts of the perimeter.
GDOT will legally take the land but will pay homeowners for the value of the property.
Some neighbors who talked with CBS46 News say they don't want to move.
“We are not totally happy about it. There are a lot of memories here, but we are too old to move now. But, we have to move. That’s what they say,” homeowner Rohit Desai told CBS46.
GDOT plans to start building the lanes in 2021 with a 2024 completion date.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.