ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The holiday season brings people together, including neighbors meeting neighbors for the most unlikely occasion.
Neighbors gathered on Archwood Drive in Atlanta to celebrate the first annual caroling for a cause. They wrote their own lyrics about a Christmas tree in a pothole.
“Those lights keep people from falling in,” Homeowner Sharon Magruder said.
Decorated with lights and ornaments, neighbors placed the tree here in hopes that the county would join them and fix the sinkhole.
“Instead of being negative and screaming and stomping our feet and being ugly about it why not have fun with it and still get attention and get the job done so it’s not so dangerous for the neighborhood,” Magruder said.
“I can see down five or six feet of hollowed out area beneath there,” Homeowner Peter West said.
So, while the neighborhood waits for the county to fix the hole. They can only hope for a Christmas miracle.
“We’d love to have a new road,” West said.
