DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- At first glance, the Cedar Park Community in unincorporated Stone Mountain appears quaint and quiet. But, at night homeowners who live in the neighborhood off of Kelton Road tell CBS46 their homes are pierced with bullets from drive-by shootings almost nightly.
One homeowner sent CBS46 pictures where residents’ living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms have been shot up, randomly while they were standing in their homes. Residents say most of the shootings happen overnight after 1 a.m., but Tuesday afternoon, someone opened fire at 4 p.m. after a school bus dropped off children.
“These are the kinds of things that are going to start to cost people their lives sooner or later,’ said Lewis McTush.
He says he hears gunfire all around his home several times a week.
“These bullets are dropping out of the sky and right here in my own driveway one came through the rough of my car about six months ago,” McTush said. “It’s annoying because we have to pay for it.”
One speed limit sign had nearly 20 bullet holes in it on Kelton Road. Residents say the shootings have gotten worse in the last six months and that people drive by emptying out their weapons into their air and into homes. They don’t know if kids are responsible, adults, or gangs.
“It’ been on and off for years,” said Cindy Miles. “I’ve been here about ten years, but it hasn’t been like this,” she added.
DeKalb Police have been called out to Cedar Park Circle ten times this year for the shootings. Residents say it happens far more frequently than they call, but when police arrive it is hard to pinpoint where the gunfire came from or who is responsible.
“It doesn't make sense,” Miles said. “No one understands the reasoning for it.”
So, far no one has been injured which some neighbors say is just a matter of time before that changes. Some residents also tell CBS46 after last week’s shooting, they are preparing to move.
