ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the mercury continues to rise; some homeowners are fighting to stay cool because their their HVAC is not working.
Over the past 10 days; Metro Atlanta temps have been in the 90's. Coolray Heating and Air Conditioning techs said service calls for that time period are up 15% compared to the same time last year.
"We've been in homes where the thermostat read 98 degrees and at night it can cool off to about 87 degrees," said Assistant Manager Kris Hickman. "But who wants to sleep in that?"
Hickman said if you want to avoid that costly inconvenience then you need to make sure your HVAC gets routine maintenance.
"It's just like car, the more you maintain it, the longer it's going to last," said Hickman.
Coolray recommended getting maintenance twice a year to keep your HVAC running efficiently. They add that units over heating or failing capacitors are the more common problems.
"It's a component that's inside your system that if it gets checked on a regular basis, we can find out and replace that," said Hickman.
Changing out your filters is also key and Hickman said a good rule of thumb for a standard one inch filter is changing it every three months. Preventative care that is better for your unit and your wallet.
