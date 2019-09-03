FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Last year more than 40,000 Fulton County homeowners filed appeals after their home assessment spiked.
This year, county officials say a little more than 20,000 people appealed, and they tell us there's still not enough relief in their tax bills.
Homeowners saw some relief with nine new homestead exemptions that were passed by voters in 2018 and took effect this year. However, this is the third straight year Fulton County has gotten a temporary collection order to mail its tax bills.
The state hasn’t approved Fulton’s tax digest since 2016, and last month county officials reached a settlement with the state on accepting the county’s 2017 and 2018 tax digests. So, all of the tax bills have been sent and even with the new exemptions, some homeowners feel like their bill is still too high.
Anne Peterly has lived in her Grant Park home for 35 years she didn’t see the exemptions have an impact on her bill.
“It’s not enough because none of it touches the school taxes of course the biggest of the tax bill. We have cap on Fulton County and the City of Atlanta and that’s the smallest,” says Peterle.
Tax Bills for the City of Atlanta are September 30th. For Non-Atlanta Fulton County residents tax bills are due October 15th.
