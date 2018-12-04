DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) On a cold fall day, there’s a hot button issue impacting homeowners in Atlanta’s Northcrest neighborhood.
Melissa Adamson lives just a stone’s throw away from Pleasantdale Elementary in DeKalb County where construction is underway to build a brand-new school.
"They haven’t been as forthcoming as I feel like they should have been for something so important and something so close," says Adamson.
It’s not the school she’s opposed to, it’s the blasting of bedrock workers intend to do to complete construction.
"We’ve gotten very little information except that it’s going to be like a burp."
Lonnie Cylc is also concerned about the blasting. She’s lived in the neighborhood for 51-years.
"What impact is it going to have on the foundation," asked Cylc. "In the long run if there is damage to the house are they going to stand by it and repair it or are they going to be nitpicky.
Workers surveyed several homes within a few hundred feet of the site and assured homeowners in writing that the blasting company would be responsible for any damage.
No, I don’t trust them at all. They haven’t been honest and they haven’t been clear enough for me to feel comfortable and safe," says Adamson.
CBS46 News contacted the school district about the neighborhood concerns and they released the following information:
During the construction of the new Pleasantdale Elementary school, the district is removing rock from the site using standard blasting methods. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking the following steps:
• Homes within a 750 ft. radius around the blast zone will be monitored for the impacts of blasting
• Those homes were inspected (with the home owner’s permission) by the general contractor’s consultant to verify pre-blast conditions
• Blasting will take place over six weeks with multiple two-day blasting cycles
• Four monitoring stations will be placed around the blast zone to monitor ground vibrations during the blasting
• Five feet of soil (also known as overburden) will be placed on top of the rock before blasting to minimize airborne debris
Pleasantdale Elementary’s reconstruction is the product of the DeKalb County education-specific special local option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which was renewed in May 2016 following overwhelming approval from voters. The school was initially built in 1968, with the last major renovation taking place in 1998. The school opening is August 2020 and will cost $27,021,279.00
The test blast of 25 holes is currently slated to occur on December 10th.
There will be a neighborhood meeting on the matter Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the Pleasantdale Elementary School cafeteria.
