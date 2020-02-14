CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sirens is all five-year-old Noah Woods heard after he woke up to find his bedroom in flames early Friday morning.
His grandfather David Woods was one of seven people home at the time.
"I was laying there and I swear I smelled smoke and I told my wife I said you smell smoke, and she said no, so I dozed back off," said David Woods.
Miraculously, Noah woke his two-year-old sister Lilly, and they both escaped through a nearby window.
"And Noah sat Lilly out on the ground and he went back and got the dog out," said Woods.
Once his sister and dogs were safe he quickly alerted the rest of his sleeping family.
"I heard a little scrambling next door and then I hear them knocking on the door. There's a fire! There's a fire!," Woods said.
Bartow County Fire Chief Jamison said it was an escape they would have never gotten to without Noah.
"His quick and brave actions saved his entire family," Jamison said.
To honor Noah’s heroism, Bartow County Fire Rescue named him an honorary firefighter.
"We presented him with a lifesaving award,” said Jamison. “Commissioner Taylor presented him with a proclamation, proclaiming Valentine’s Day as Noah Woods Day in Bartow County so that was pretty special."
Noah will forever be known in Bartow County as a hometown hero.
