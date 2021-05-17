ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting on Saturday early morning.
The incident occurred near the area of 2132 Belvedere Avenue in Atlanta.
Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman deceased with a gunshot wound.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner also assisted in the response.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Update
On Monday CBS46 News learned from investigators that the victim is a 16-year-old black female and they are working to notify the family.
