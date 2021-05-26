JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Jonesboro.
The incident happened on the 600 block of Redland Drive on May 19. Authorities have identified the victim to be Bradley May.
The Clayton County Police Department said that they are seeking the public’s assistance to obtain any information you may have.
Contact Detective Langley at 678-610-4786 to provide information.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org or 404-577-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward up to $2000.
