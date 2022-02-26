Body found on BeltLine

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found early Saturday morning on the Atlanta BeltLine.  

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down and informed of a person down in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

APD continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

