ATLANTA (CBS46) — Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found early Saturday morning on the Atlanta BeltLine.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down and informed of a person down in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
APD continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
