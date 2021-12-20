ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Details are limited at this time, but CBS46 has learned the shooting happened along West Lake Avenue NW. A homicide commander was called to assist with the investigation.
Police are investigating a shooting at a house on West Lake Ave where one person is dead. I spoke with the homeowner who says a man was trying to get into the house when the shooting happened. Full details coming up at 4/5pm on @cbs46 #crime #atlanta pic.twitter.com/zY6bsEfjv7— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 20, 2021
CBS46 will have the latest updates right here as more information is uncovered.
