Police lights
Generic photo

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Detectives are en route to investigate death at the InTown Suites in unincorporated Duluth.

Detectives told CBS46 around 10 p.m. on Thursday that they did not yet have specifics on the victim or circumstances.

The hotel is located in the 3700 block of Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.