GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Detectives are en route to investigate death at the InTown Suites in unincorporated Duluth.
Detectives told CBS46 around 10 p.m. on Thursday that they did not yet have specifics on the victim or circumstances.
The hotel is located in the 3700 block of Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
