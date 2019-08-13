Homicide victim found on apartment stairs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Man found shot to death on the stairs of an apartment complex in Northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the victim appeared to be shot inside the apartment before he stumbled outside and fell on the stairs. Investigators found ballistic evidence inside the location at 500 Northside Circle.
The victim is identified as a black male in his twenties, according to Atlanta Police Department. Investigators do not have an identity. No motive given by police. The shooting is under investigation. CBS46 News will have more information as it is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.