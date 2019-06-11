DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An increase in homicide investigations in DeKalb County.
There have been 65 homicide investigations so far in the county in 2019, up from 39 at this time last year.
CBS46 spoke with Rosalind Hill with the DeKalb County Board of Health, who says they work the police department to track crime mapping to figure out where to focus their education.
They work with the juvenile court and also a group that brings together people throughout the community to try to come up with solutions.
Hill says there is always a need for more education and we've heard from her and police that there is especially a need for people to volunteer, get involved and become mentors.
DeKalb County's latest murders happened Sunday morning when two men were shot and killed outside of Stone Mountain.
Barbara Brooks, a neighbor in the area of the shooting, told CBS46 News that she wanted to speak out in hopes of initiating change.
"You'll be sleeping and people can shoot through. The way that they be shooting, they can shoot you right in the head when you be sleeping and it's sad. I am scared. I'm very scared," said Brooks. "Honestly, I think people need to find a mission a purpose something bigger than themselves."
Activists say getting people more involved in their communities may help curb the problem.
