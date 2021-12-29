CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Homicides are up by 40% in Clayton County, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
The police department released information about crime in their county on Wednesday afternoon.
The police department says there were 37 homicides in 2020 and 52 in 2021. 62% of the homicides involved people who knew each other as friends, associates or a domestic relationship of some type.
They are also reporting an increase in aggravated assaults. In 2020, CCPD says it investigated 1,056 aggravate assaults. In 2021, it investigated 1,291, an incease of 22%.
64% of the aggravated assaults were committed during family violence incidents.
CCPD also recovered more firearms in 2021. In 2020, it recovered 875 and in 2021, it recovered 1,056, an increase of 20.6%.
The police department says it is committed to decreasing violence in Clayton County through crime targeting and predictive data. Chief K. Roberts is urging residents to work toward "conflict resolution without firearms or other weapons."
Robberies are down 24% this year in Clayton County.
