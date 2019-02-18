Torrance, CA (CBS46) American Honda has announced the recall of over 100,000 Ridgeline pickups because they could catch fire due to ingredients in some car wash detergents.
The automaker says the recall affects about 106,683 vehicles from model years 2017-2019.
According to American Honda, sulfuric acid from certain car wash detergents can seep into the vehicle's fuel pump, causing a pressurized fuel leak that could ignite.
No injuries have resulted from the issue.
Owners with affected vehicles can call 888-234-2138 or click here.
