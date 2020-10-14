ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a rarity nowadays, but there is a new movie coming to theaters this weekend.
“Honest Thief” opens across the country. It stars Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh. People love seeing Neeson punch people out in movies. The Oscar nominated actor's latest film sees the star play a criminal looking to go straight all for love.
Neeson's character, a bank robber, wants to do right by Walsh’s character, his love interest, until some shady FBI agents try to shake him down.
“Put it all on the line because I think to be in love is almost, it is kind of religious. It’s a religious experience,” explained Neeson to Astrid in the ATL.
While looking for a second chance at life, Neeson's character is double-crossed by two dirty cops played by Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney.
As you might expect, chaos ensues.
With the complications of COVID-19 and theater closures, both stars are excited to have their film open on the big screen.
“There’s nothing like seeing something, like when you shoot in film in particularly it’s made to be seen in a theater.”
Neeson admits there’s something quite special about watching a movie with strangers, whether it’s in a theater or drive in. It's an experience he confessed to just having experienced himself for the first time.
“You’re taking part in this piece of Americana watching this big screen outside with all these other cars and kids and families and it just brought me back,” said the actor.
Both he and Walsh hope "Honest Thief" will also bring you back to the theaters.
