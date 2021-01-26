LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
The service featured Aaron's grandchildren, former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, Hall of Fame sportscaster Bob Costas, Andrew Young, former President Bill Clinton, and many others. The family told CBS46 on Wednesday that Aaron will be placed in a temporary crypt at Southview Cemetery until his final resting place is completed in a few weeks.
It's the second of two services held this week for Aaron. On Tuesday, Aaron was honored during a tribute at Truist Park. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shared his memories of Hank Aaron, along with Braves manager Brian Snitker, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom and fellow Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones. Former Braves owner Ted Turner was expected to speak but was unable to attend due to an unforeseen occurrence.
The memorial service included video tributes from Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Dusty Baker, Dale Murphy, Freddie Freeman and Bob Kendrick of the Negro League Baseball Museum. There was also a performance by Timothy Miller of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Watch the the Truist Park tribute here:
Decorations for "A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron," a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves
PHOTOS: Hank Aaron remembered in tribute at Truist Park
Decorations for "A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron," a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves
