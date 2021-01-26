The sports world paused on Tuesday to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron.
The 1 p.m. tribute at Truist Park was the first of two memorial services planned this week for the MLB Hall of Famer. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shared his memories of Hank Aaron, along with Braves manager Brian Snitker, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom and fellow Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones. Former Braves owner Ted Turner was expected to speak but was unable to attend due to an unforeseen occurrence.
The memorial service included video tributes from Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Dusty Baker, Dale Murphy, Freddie Freeman and Bob Kendrick of the Negro League Baseball Museum. There was also a performance by Timothy Miller of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
A funeral is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church. The funeral is closed to the public but can be viewed live on the CBS46 streaming app and PeachtreeTV.
Speakers and video tributes for Wednesday’s service at Friendship Baptist Church include:
Speakers:
- Grandchildren -- Victor Aaron Haydel, Emily Haydel and Raynal Aaron
- Tom Morehead, Former President and CEO, Sterling Motorcars
- Bud Selig, Baseball Commissioner Emeritus
- Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine
- Bob Costas, Sportscaster, Hall of Fame Announcer (video)
- Tom Johnson, former President CNN (video)
- Allan Tanenbaum, Attorney, Secretary, Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation
- Andrew Young, former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta mayor
- Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman
- Former president Jimmy Carter
- Former president Bill Clinton
- Rev. Dr. William V. Guy, eulogy
Musical selections and tributes:
- James Weldon Johnson and Rosamond Johnson, Virtual Black Operatic Chorus
- Damien Sneed, Conductor/Kevin J. Miller, Pianist (Video)
- Timothy Miller, Assistant Professor of Voice and Music, Morehouse College, The Atlanta Braves Singer
- Rodrick Dixon, Musical Artist, Chicago, IL
