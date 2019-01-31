ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- More than a dozen women trailblazers were recognized for their contributions to the sports industry at the 2019 Atlanta Women in Sports Awards held at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta.
Honorees including Rugby superstar Santia Deck, former NFL coach Dr. Jen Welter and SVP chief diversity of inclusion officer for the Atlanta Hawks.
Co-host and author Jarneen Chaney Brown spoke with anchor Karyn Greer about the how events like this empower other women and encourage them to shine the spotlight in an industry where they’re often overlooked.
