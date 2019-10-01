ATLANTA (CBS46) – As we celebrate the 95th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter, we pause to look at some of the most memorable honors and awards the former president has received.
In 2002, President Carter received one of the highest honors of his life when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel committee said Carter was selected “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”
In 1999, President Bill Clinton awarded Carter the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian award. Carter was honored for his work securing the historic Camp David Accords and for his post-presidency work in the fields of international peace, health issues, and other areas.
In 1998, Carter was awarded the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights. The UN prize is an honorary award “given to individuals and organizations in recognition of outstanding contributions to the promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in other instruments of the United Nations relating to human rights.”
Also in 1998, Carter was presented the Hoover Medal which commemorates the civic and humanitarian achievements of engineers. He was given the Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize in 1979. In 1987, he was given the Albert Schweitzer Prize for Humanitarianism and in 1990, he was presented the Liberty Medal by the National Constitution Center.
In 1994 he was given the National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom award and in the same year, he won the J. William Fulbright Prize for International Understanding. In 1997, Carter was given the Indira Ghandi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development. He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2002 for his autobiography.
President Carter is also a multi-time Grammy winner. Carter won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album multiple times since 2007. The albums that won included: “Faith: A Journey for All” (2019); “A Full Life: Reflections at 90” (2016); and “Our Endangered Values” (2007).” Incidentally, he was the third oldest Grammy winner ever and is currently the oldest Grammy winner alive.
Carter has received countless honorary degrees and memberships including from: Morehouse College, Notre Dame, Emory University, Creighton University, Penn, Georgia Tech, Tel Aviv University, Trinity College, University of Oxford, and Liberty University.
