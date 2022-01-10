INDIANAPOLIS, In. (CBS46) -- The countdown to kickoff is on for the College Football Playoff Championship.
Georgia and Alabama face off at 8 pm for the right to call themselves National Champs.
The two southern powerhouses are unaccustomed to the frigid temperatures of Midwestern winters. A lot of fans may wonder, ‘what do people do when it’s 15 degrees outside?’
The answer is simple for the several million Hoosiers who live in small towns sprinkled throughout the state – high school basketball.
“It felt good,” Bobby Plump said. “It was on line. I knew it was in.”
Plump has relived his legendary last shot thousands of times.
“It changed my life,” he said.
It’s the kind of story they make movies out of. There were 15,000 fans on hand at Hinkle Fieldhouse (formerly Butler Fieldhouse) for the 1954 Indiana High School Basketball State Championship.
“In every other state it’s just high school basketball, but Indiana – it’s something special in this state,” David Martin said.
Small town Milan High School against powerhouse Muncie Central. It’s legend in Indiana, but for others it’s perhaps best memorialized by the 1986 classic Hoosiers starring Gene Hackman.
“I didn’t say ‘I’ll hit it’ like the movie Hoosiers,” Plump said. “By the way that was a great line.”
Plump is the real-life Jimmy Chitwood, the boy who scored the game-winner in the movie. Hoosiers was inspired by the true David versus Goliath story of the Milan Miracle.
“Milan was a school of 151 against Muncie Central with an enrollment of over 1500,” Chris May said.
May is the Director of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, which is full of names that transcend the state of Indiana - John Wooden, Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird to name a few.
“A perfect example of the passion Indiana has for high school basketball is this list.” May said. “The top gymnasiums by seating capacity. It’s Indiana, Indiana, Indiana, Indiana.”
15 of the 16 biggest high school gyms in the country are here in the Hoosier state, led by New Castle with more than nine thousand seats.
“That’s what Fridays and Saturdays are here in Indiana,” Martin said.
No one knows it better than Plump, whose life changed the moment that ball went through the hoop in 1954.
“It did put Milan on the map,” Plump said. “We didn’t set out to do that. It just happened.”
