CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Animal emergency crews rescued a large horse from muddy and slippery conditions Thursday morning.
CC Large Animal Rescue Team was dispatched to WarAngel Farms at 1051 Ficklen Church Way, just before 11 a.m. Thurssday, regarding a large draft horse that was unable to get up.
According to Darrell Mitchell, Special Operations Chief for the Fire Department, “The horse was in a temporary holding pasture that was located on the side of a hill. Due to the heavy rain in the area, the pasture was really muddy and slippery and sometime during the night, the horse had slipped and fallen down. The Large Animal Rescue Team got on scene and began to put a couple of straps around the horse to drag him back to the top to a flat area. The team put two additional straps around the horse so they could pull him off his side and rolled the horse onto his belly. The team allowed the horse to rest for a few minutes and eventually pulled him up so he could stand on his own.”
“These guys are good at what they do. They devised a plan and had the right equipment in order to get the horse back on its feet,” added Mitchell.
The Large Animal Rescue Team focuses on ropes and rigging skills that may be applied in case of large-animal emergencies.
