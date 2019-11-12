SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A truck pulling a trailer carrying three horses was involved in a traffic accident on northbound I-85 Tuesday.
Two of the horses were able to walk away from the incident nearly unscathed, while the third suffered some injuries and had to be extricated from the trailer.
Georgia State Patrol say multiple vehicles were involved in the accident at 4:35 p.m. just south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Stephen Marvin, was following too closely behind slow-moving traffic when he struck a GMC van. As a result of being struck by the tractor trailer, the van then rear-ended a Chevrolet Avalanche that was pulling the horse trailer. The horse trailer then struck the right side of a Honda Pilot and then a median wall.
To make matters worse, the Avalanche was struck by a tractor trailer; bringing the total number of vehicles involved in the accident to five.
Aside from the three horses, drivers of the GMC van and the tractor trailer sustained injuries.
Marivin was cited for following too closely and improper land change.
