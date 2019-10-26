BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bartow County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning barn fire that killed 19 horses.
The barn on Secretariat Road went up in flames around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival firefighters found 19 horses dead on the scene. According to a Bartow County battalion chief, the fire started near some chips that were used for bedding. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The owner of the stable was out of town at the time of the incident. However, a caretaker who was on the property made it out safely along with one horse and a dog.
