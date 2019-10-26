BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an early morning barn fire that killed several horses in Bartow County.
Authorities say, a barn on Secretariat Road went up in flames around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found nineteen horses dead on the scene. According to Bartow County Fire Marshall, he determined the fire started near some chips that were used for bedding but have not confirmed the cause of the fire.
The owner of the stable was out of time during the incident.
The fire remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.