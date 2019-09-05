3 horses found malnourished, another dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A horse owner was arrested and charged after authorities discovered starving animals and a carcass on a rural property.
A Dade County Sheriff’s deputy found three horses in a field on September 4 after a caller tipped the agency. The complainant reported the horses in the area of Smith Road in Sand Mountain were not being cared for.
The deputy found no food or clean water for the horses. The three animals were skinny. The bone structure on each one was clearly outlined under their hide.
Further investigation lead to the discovery of a carcass of a fourth horse. Authorities believe the horse died from lack of food and water. Employees with Dade County buried it on the property.
Emily Brown, the owner of the animals, was located. The 21-year-old of Flat Rock, Alabama, was arrested on warrants for one count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Brown leased the land from a property owner who had no knowledge on the condition of the horses. Brown voluntarily surrendered the horses to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigating deputy contacted the Equine Division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture to request their assistance in evaluating the horses.
The agriculture department contacted Red Clay Ranch Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc., who took possession of the horses.
Sheriff Ray Cross stated several agencies and individuals worked to make sure the three remaining horses had a chance of survival.
