HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amid racial tensions, Hoschton City Councilman Jim Cleveland announced that he will vacate his seat.

Cleveland stirred controversy in May when he was quoted in a newspaper saying white and black people should not marry.

At the time, tension was already building in the small Jackson County town after Mayor Theresa Kenerly was accused of holding back the resume of the only black finalist for the job of city administrator, reportedly telling colleagues the town was not yet ready for that kind of racial shakeup.

As Cleveland tried to defend the mayor’s actions to a reporter, he volunteered that he disagreed with interracial marriage, saying it makes his “blood boil” to see blacks and whites together on television. Cleveland later backed off his statement saying his comments reflected his beliefs as a younger man and that he is much more tolerant now.

Soon after the remarks made headlines, the head of the local Democratic party and the head of the local Republican party came together calling for both Cleveland and Kenerly to resign. Realizing that neither was planning to do so, residents organized a recall election which is scheduled for Jan. 14.

City council members accepted Cleveland’s resignation at a special meeting Wednesday night.

Newly elected City Councilman Adam Ledbetter provided the following statement to CBS46 News regarding the resignation:

Mr. Cleveland’s remarks were disgusting. Looking forward to repairing our city’s reputation and letting the city move forward from this 7-month fiasco.”

And newly elected City Councilman Shantwon Astin provided the following statement:

This city has always been a city of inclusiveness, we are not the city Jim Cleveland believed he represented. This fact has been proven by the citizens efforts to remove him from office. Hoschton will not be viewed as a place where hate dwells or is even inspired, but a place where every citizen is free to love one another openly regardless of race or religious affiliation. Love has no color! Hate doesn’t live here!! We are one Hoschton and we are Hoschton Strong!!!

