HOSCTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hoschton councilman Jim Cleavland is expected to vacated his City Council seat December 11.

Cleavland turned heads in May when he was accused of saying white and black people should not marry. The comment was made during a period of tension in the small Georgia town.

CBS46 has learned that city council will be accepting the resignation at a special meeting.

The mayor, Theresa Kenerly, first drew attention to the town when she removed the resume of a black city administrator candidate. It is alleged that Kenerly said the town was not yet ready for that kind of racial shakeup.

Small town mayor under fire for racial tension HOSCHTON,Ga (CBS46) -- "I am not prejudice" Hoschton Mayor tells CBS46 Bulldog as calls for …

Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.