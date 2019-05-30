HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two lawmakers blamed for a racial divide came out of hiding to face the city that wants them gone. Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Councilman Jim Cleveland faced the public for the first time during a city council meeting, Thursday.

Speakers at the podium didn't hold back. "Their belief system is inherently flawed and has no place in out society," said one woman.

Many continue to push for the two leaders to step down from their positions. This comes after Councilman Jim Cleveland publicly said he is against interracial marriage.

"The only I can find anything about keeping the races pure was in Mein Kampf which Hitler wrote," said one resident.

At one point, Cleveland's wife shouted at someone speaking and the crowd clapped back.

Mayor Theresa Kenerly maintained a slight smile as she listened. She reportedly said the city is not ready for a black leader while removing that person's resume for a city position.

When the meeting ended, the Clevelands bolted while CBS46 demanded answers. Mayor Kenerly and City Attorney Thomas Mitchell both refused to comment.

Pete Fuller said residents are not walking away until they get results, and that it is disrespectful the two lawmakers refuse to apologize, answer questions or discuss their actions.

"It seems like they are stubborn enough to not leave and get the message that the city is very upset with them."

