HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two lawmakers blamed for a racial divide came out of hiding to face the city that wants them gone. Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Councilman Jim Cleveland faced the public for the first time during a city council meeting, Thursday.
Speakers at the podium didn't hold back. "Their belief system is inherently flawed and has no place in out society," said one woman.
Many continue to push for the two leaders to step down from their positions. This comes after Councilman Jim Cleveland publicly said he is against interracial marriage.
"The only I can find anything about keeping the races pure was in Mein Kampf which Hitler wrote," said one resident.
At one point, Cleveland's wife shouted at someone speaking and the crowd clapped back.
Mayor Theresa Kenerly maintained a slight smile as she listened. She reportedly said the city is not ready for a black leader while removing that person's resume for a city position.
When the meeting ended, the Clevelands bolted while CBS46 demanded answers. Mayor Kenerly and City Attorney Thomas Mitchell both refused to comment.
Pete Fuller said residents are not walking away until they get results, and that it is disrespectful the two lawmakers refuse to apologize, answer questions or discuss their actions.
"It seems like they are stubborn enough to not leave and get the message that the city is very upset with them."
Hoschton city council meeting is about to start. Councilman Jim Cleveland refused to talk to me. Crowd here waiting to see what happens. Remember, he publically spoke out against interracial marriage. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zlcCKAokJy— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly is here for the city council meeting . She’s smiling and waving. The public now seeing her after the scandal of her reportedly saying the city isn’t ready for a black leader while removing that person’s resume for a city position. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/17HuLsikQu— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
Law enforcement came in with the Mayor. City Council meeting is starting. #Hoschton residents are signing up to speak during public comment. I see some people with notes prepared. Prayer underway.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/O2YqXb5VFm— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
Public comment starting. Mayor asked for no curse words. She reminded everyone that they only get 3 minutes. #Hoschton pic.twitter.com/BwdHHFT5ac— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
One woman says that Mr. Cleveland’s and the Mayor’s comments are part to blame for the national spotlight on this city but get this... says so are the people who keep speaking to the media about alleged racist comments & actions @cbs46 #Hoschton— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
The Mayor and Cleveland both bolted after the meeting and refused to answer any of my questions. The city attorney responded with no comment to everything I asked. #Hoschton residents mostly all asked for resignations over the alleged racist comments & actions by city leaders— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
Just now: Councilman Jim Cleveland’s wife shouted at the woman speaking at the podium. The crowd clapped back. #Hoschton Mayor Kenerly & Cleveland staying silent and listening to each person. Kenerly maintains a still smile mostly as each person speaks out against her. pic.twitter.com/JcbppMITUl— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
Below video tweet is from the meeting. My signal is very low so it took about 30 minutes to upload to Twitter for you to see. Everyone has pretty much cleared out at this point.— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) May 30, 2019
