ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ‘Tis the season of giving and Hosea Helps is doing just that with their 49th Christmas Day Meal Prep.
Hundreds of volunteers gathered to prepare hot delicious meals for those in need on Christmas Eve. CEO Elisabeth Omilami says this year’s theme is “the best is yet to come!”
Valerie Best has been volunteering with Hosea helps for three years. She said after her mother passed on Christmas Day it was important for her to honor her by giving back.
“My mother she was always into volunteering and helping and giving, and I just want to make sure that my child, my grandchildren they know what it means to just be here and do for others,” said Best.
Best's daughter, Shanita Sanford, said she’s ecstatic to be paying it forward.
“It’s a family tradition we’re starting annually with me now and maybe I can pass it on down to my boys…this is definitely my first but not last year,” she said.
Hosea Helps expects to serve between 10-15,000 people on Christmas day. This is their second year partnering with the City of Atlanta's Department of Corrections.
Interim Chief Vance Williams said its a humbling experience to be a part of what he calls a festival of caring.
“We here at the department, we’re just grateful that Mayor Bottoms allows us to do this and open up the kitchen so we’re washing dishes we’re pulling turkey or cooking chicken,” added Williams.
Lee Shreve has volunteered for 13 years and said it’s a blessing to give back.
“This, it’s a family event, all this year we are blessed we need to give away,” she said.
Sanford said the true meaning of Christmas is this..
“Enjoy life live it to the best of your ability even if you don’t have things it’s OK because you do have breath and you’re above the grass so I always say any day above the grass is always a good day”
Those delicious meals will be served Christmas Day at the Georgia World Congress Center at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW in Atlanta.
You can visit 4hosea.org to sign up to volunteer or donate.
