ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hosea Help's Annual Easter Dinner Holiday Dinner will look a little different this year as the organization switches gears in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, this year there will be "Hosea on the Move" trucks distributing food on Saturday, April 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The boxes will consist of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, poultry and water.
The trucks will be sent to:
- Troy Street Apartments: 192 Troy Street, Atlanta
- Central Park Apartments: 2900 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park
- Pavillion Apartments: 532 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta
- Gold Vista Apartments: 455 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta
- Highland Park Apartments: 201 Northwood Drive, Sandy Springs
- Morris Mill Apartments: 2453 Coronet Way NW, Atlanta
- Dollar Tree Parking Lot: 1245 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Mableton
Hosea Helps expects to provide food for hundreds of seniors and families in need.
To donate food or money, visit www.4hosea.org or call (404) 755-3353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.