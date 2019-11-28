ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of homeless people, the elderly and shut-ins were fed by the Hosea Feeds organization and a host of volunteers Thanksgiving Day.
"We always like to ... serve our community," said former NBA star Dikembe Mutumbo, a volunteer.
The volunteers fed the homeless at the Georgia World Congress Center early Thursday morning.
Among the services offered by Hosea Feeds were barber, beautician and legal services. Doctors and nurses offered medical screenings and people were able to register for food stamps and Medicaid.
The Hosea Feeds organization also delivered more than 5,000 hot meals to the elderly and shut-ins.
