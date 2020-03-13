ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hosea Helps is in need of more food and supplies to prepare support for parents and their families while students are out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The organization was founded in 1971 by the late civil rights leader Hosea Williams, and is seeking donations of canned vegetables, breakfast food, toiletry items and monetary donations.
Hosea Helps CEO, Elisabeth Omilami says parents are stressing and struggling to figure out how they are going to make ends meet.
“Now with the children at home, the situation with some parent’s laid off work, they are choosing between food for their children or rent,” said Omilami.
Omilami says they need the public's assistance to help families during this trying time.
“This is an emergency, it’s almost as bad as Katrina. We are talking about thousands of Atlantans who live here that are going to be hungry," she added.
Donations can be dropped off at 4779 Mindy Drive in Atlanta. Or you can donate online: https://4hosea.org/giving/
