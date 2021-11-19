ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hosea Helps of Atlanta gave away 1,000 turkeys and other food today to those who need it in Atlanta for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Organizers say they gave it away now to that people would have time to fix dinner at home so that their children would thank them and not a charity.
RELATED: Free Thanksgiving meals in metro Atlanta | 2021
Hosea Helps has been helping the less fortunate in Atlanta for 50 years.
