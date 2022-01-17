ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hosea Helps handed out food today to families in need in the Atlanta area. It is something that they do every year on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
The nonprofit organization gave out boxes of food for four hours today. Organizers tell us Hosea Helps grew out of the civil rights movement after Hosea Williams, a close friend of Dr. King, spotted someone digging through trash for food.
Each box that was given away included enough food to feed a family of four for 2 weeks.
