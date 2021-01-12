A local organization that helps others needs your help.
Officials with Hosea Helps are gearing up to provide food, personal protective equipment and blankets to those in need on Monday, Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Because the event is a contactless, drive-thru event they are in desperate need of volunteers and donations.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd N.W.
Here's how you can help. Text HOSEA to 20222 to give $10 or click here to give online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.