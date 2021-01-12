Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Dinner

A local organization that helps others needs your help.

Officials with Hosea Helps are gearing up to provide food, personal protective equipment and blankets to those in need on Monday, Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Because the event is a contactless, drive-thru event they are in desperate need of volunteers and donations.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd N.W.

Here's how you can help. Text HOSEA to 20222 to give $10 or click here to give online. 

