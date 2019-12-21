ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds were in attendance as Hosea Helps made the holidays just a bit more special for the little ones in our community.
“The focus of our series of service this year is the best is yet to come" said Lauren Williams.
Lauren Williams came out to the Hosea Feeds Youth Christmas Party to remind hundreds of families in attendance that better circumstances are on the horizon.
"We want families to know this is not just a one day thing” said Williams, Hosea’s granddaughter. “it is not something where they come and leave and that is it.. We want them to know the best is yet to come and we will continue to help them on their journey to their best."
The once empty conference room transformed with elaborate festive decor, holiday face painting tables - free hot dog stations - live performances - and of course tons* of toys for kids 12 and under.
The spirit of giving back is personal for Shanda Allen, who just 4 years ago was a Hosea Helps recipient herself.
"I am grateful for this program because they gave back to me. So what I have done over the years is give back towards back to school, I volunteer to give school supplies and toys as well as volunteer here."
For kids like 10-year old Amode, Hosea's legacy of love and giving means the world.
"This is a teddy bear. It's so squeezy.. And you can play with it all the time.. It makes you warm."
If you couldn’t make today you can donate via cash app @hoseahelps or visiting Hosea Helps website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.