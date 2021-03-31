Hosea Helps will host their first public event Sunday at their new headquarters in Atlanta.
Their annual Easter Blessings Celebration and food distribution event is free and open to the public. The event will begin at 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive in southwest Atlanta.
According to a press release, the event will feature a live DJ, Easter baskets for the children, and hot food off the grill. In addition to the festivities, they are set to provide non-perishable food boxes, fresh produce, Hormel® Cure 81® Hams, Whole chickens, PPE essentials, and Marta Cards while supplies last. They will also provide Easter baskets for children who are present at the event.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as supplies are limited.
For more information on this event and other opportunities to get involved with Hosea Helps, visit the website or follow on all social media @4Hosea.
