ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) ‘Hosea Helps’ is hosting its Great Turkey Drop-off Thursday morning.
The event is being held at the City of Atlanta Detention Center in southwest Atlanta.
This is the kick off to the organization's 49th Thanksgiving holiday festival of service.
Over 1,000 turkeys will donated by supermarkets Publix and Kroger.
The group has hosted the event for more than 40 years, providing Thanksgiving meals and other services to the needy.
