ATLANTA (CBS46)—Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert issued a dire warning to the public and government officials about the impact COVID-19 has had in the hospital system.
In a statement, the CEO said the Grady Memorial Hospital is currently over capacity.
“Grady and other large hospitals have seen a more than 300-400% increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last 30 days.
Grady continues to see a steady flow of COVID-19 patients as coronavirus-related hospitalizations reach new records across the state. While we have been able to withstand the most recent surge to meet the community's needs, Grady is over capacity” the Haupert wrote.
The CEO met with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler on Monday at the hospital, and he said he asked the leaders to lobby for more financial assistance for hospitals in the next stimulus round.
In addition, Haupert wrote the virus is not showing any signs of letting up and he is encouraging citizens to consistently wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.
