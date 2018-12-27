A CBS46 investigation first exposed hospital billing blunders more than five years ago. At the time, Linda Hutchinson was billed more than $700 for speech pathology.
"I couldn't talk," said Linda Hutchinson, former hospital patient.
A charge she couldn't justify because she had a breathing tube in her mouth.
"It's just like wow," she said.
Leslie Whaley couldn't believe her hospital bill either.
"I don't know how it went from $6,000 something to over $8,000 when my initial treatment was close to $5,000," said Whaley.
Upon further investigation, medical billing advocate Cindy Holtzman said it's common for hospitals to bill you incorrectly. She's see some charge $22 for an alcohol swab, more than $1,000 for a toothbrush, $17.50 for a marking pen to be used prior to surgery and a box of tissues, also referred to as a mucous recovery system, priced at $16.
"How are hospitals able to get away with this? Because we don't understand how they bill, we usually don't ask for an itemized bill and honestly all those charges are another lingo," said Cindy Holtzman, medical billing advocate.
It's a trend which Holtzman hopes will change now that a federal ruling will require all hospitals to post prices online beginning next week on January 1, 2019. This is give patients the ability to shop around.
"You've got to be a smart shopper because mistakes are going to happen," said Holtzman.
Holtzman said you should always request an itemized bill, challenge charges that are incorrect and demand a discount if your bill is too high. There is also very helpful information when comparing hospital prices on www.healthcarebluebook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.