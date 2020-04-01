LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hospitals are protecting the most vulnerable right now, and parents are struggling not being able to be there as their babies fight for their lives.
Baby Adore has been in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Northside Gwinnett Hospital since he was born on December 4th, 2019.
But restrictions have been tightened and they aren’t sure when they’ll see him in person again.
“We were there every day from the time he was born up until they did the shut down,” Adore’s father, Ricky Tate said.
Shan Tate had complications with Adore during pregnancy, preventing him from developing properly, which is now preventing him from going home.
“He was really sick, and he really needed us,” added Ricky.
“The separation since the lock down, his health has declined tremendously,” said Shan.
The Tates fully understand the rules are in place to protect these vulnerable babies due to the coronavirus.
“We were just trying to see if we could get tested, or screen to the point where we could at least visit once a day, or at least a couple hours so we could see him,” said Ricky.
A spokesperson for Northside Hospital Healthcare System says they have tightly restricted access to all hospital campuses to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
The decision to close the NICUs to parents was a heavy decision for their leadership to make, but it was a necessary one in order to protect the most fragile patients and the highly specialized providers who care for them.
“We understand the health element of it because of the virus, but he really needs that interaction and that stimulation to get his body going,” Ricky added.
They can watch adore through an “angel camera” but they say it’s just not the same.
“We had to watch him go through the different sicknesses and see him decline every day, and we couldn’t do anything about it,” said Ricky.
“Right now, we feel helpless,” Shan said. “It’s like a brick on my shoulder, just as a mom.”
While this is extremely stressful on everyone involved, the Tates say they are looking into other hospitals allowing one guest, or with more flexible rules for just a few minutes with their baby.
“He’s fighting for his life and I can’t be there to console him,” said Shan. “Can I just see him for five minutes to let him know that he’s not alone?”
Northside Hospital Healthcare System full visitation policy is available at www.northside.com/covid19.
