Decatur, GA (CBS46) One person is hospitalized and several are displaced following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Monday morning.
The fire started around 10:15 a.m. at the home on the 4000 block of Appleton Court in Decatur.
investigators say the fire began in the kitchen.
The homeowner was taken to Grady Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. At last check, they were listed in stable condition.
In all, five people have been displaced.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
