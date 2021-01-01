In Metro Atlanta, dozens of hospitals are overcrowded, some even in severe stages, with no beds left for patients.
Georgia’s new database shows that as of Monday, 28.1% of hospitalizations in the state were Covid-related.
In Fulton County, Wellstar AMC South, Wellstar AMC North, and Grady Health System are in severe capacity.
Medical Experts say it’s not just due to Covid-19.
“Covid came on top of already strained resources and is further straining it.” Says Dr. Pinar Keskinocak.
However, experts believe Covid-19 cases will once again spike due to the New Year’s Eve
Holiday.
“They’re already full and I don’t think they’ll be able to handle this influx with the current available resources in the coming weeks.” Says Dr. Pinar Keskinocak.
